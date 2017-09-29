Liberia: Election Violence Is Unwarranted

Liberians Are Expected to form a queue in readiness to cast their votes for seventy-five candidates (president, vice president and 73 representatives) on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. The presidential and legislative elections are the third since 2005 and 2011. Liberians and friends of Liberia are yearning to see this day of decision-making.

However, Since The start of political campaign on July 31, 2017, there have been verbal clashes between and amongst candidates, on one hand, and violent clashes among supporters on the other hand. In early August, some disgruntle youth prevented Vice President Joseph Boakai from attending a political rally in Clara Town but the Liberia National Police responded promptly and save the day.

Intermittently, Supporters Of political parties and independent candidates are bent on making comments that are tantamount to violence. Just last week in Sanniquelle, Nimba County, partisans and supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and Liberty Party (LP) were involved in violent clashes. According to report, supporters of Liberty Party blocked the road where the CDC intended to use on their way for a campaign trail to Yekepa. CDC been out of patience, reportedly removed the vehicle that was used to block the road, something which led to violence. Another incidence of electoral violence occurred in the Paynesville suburb of Pipeline between supporters of Bill Twehway, a candidate for the House of Representatives on the ticket of the CDC, and Ceebee Barshall, a representative candidate on UP's ticket.

We Are Appalled by violence perpetrated by political parties' supporters and independent candidates. These institutions and individuals should be setting a stage for peaceful campaign and elections. There is no justification whatsoever for any group of Liberians to see violence as the best way to solve problem. The continuous show of violence during these elections period is criminal, unwarranted and has no space in our fledgling democracy.

We Call On all political parties and independent candidates in these elections to warn their supporters against violence because silence on their part would indicate approval for the action of their supporters and sympathizers. We are also admonishing the NEC to investigates these violence and with the culprits.

Liberia Is All that we have and therefore, everything must be done to protect this glorious land of Liberty. If a political party should be considered as government-in-waiting, then, civility and respect for the laws of Liberia must be exhibited through the actions of partisans and supporters of political parties. The peace that Liberians are enjoying should not be tampered with.

We Hope That the National Elections Commission (NEC) will insist that schedules for political rallies/campaigns are submitted because if this is done, violence will be prevented. Notwithstanding, the Liberia National Police should stand firm in dealing with perpetrators of violence. No Liberian is more Liberian than the other, and those who think otherwise, should be dealt with as the law provides.