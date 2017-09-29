Cameroon: Faced With Threats of Disorder - the State Assumes Its Responsibilities

Security stepped up to protect people and property in the face of threats to stage freedom demonstrations in Bamenda and neighbourhoods on October 1, 2017.

Uncertainty is the word on most lips in Bamenda ahead of Sunday, October 1, 2017 with threats by some people with secessionist tendencies to feature concerns and actions about freedom. It is against this backdrop that administrative and security authorities are turning full circle with measures to check the unknown and protect people and property. From the look of things, security has been stepped up with truck loads of elements of the nation's Forces of Law and Order evident in the region. For a week the population has been living with special administrative measures, initiated to give peace a chance. Mezam SDO, Songa René Pierre recently signed an Ordinance prohibiting movement and commercial activities in the Division from 10 pm -5 am up to October 3, 2017. Another Prefectural Order by the SDO of Momo, Monono Wolua prohibits public manifestations throughout the Division up to October 7, 2017 as a conservatory measure to preserve public peace. Regional Order No. 22 of September 21, 2017 by North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique prohibited the movement of persons between the regions's Divisions on September 22, 2017. It was a dissuasive measure against the peaceful protests that stormed the towns and villages of the region on September 22. Away from that, administrative authorities are multiplying sensitization meetings with appeals for the population to exercise restraint, stay calm and show individual discipline before, during and after October 1, 2017. Elite and clergy men are making their voices heard with appeals against violence as they stress genuine dialogue as the way forward in handling the Anglophone problem. Traditional rulers and parents have been advised to keep their children under control, away from public places and avoid provocation. It is all about messages that prescribe vigilance and good conduct in times like this.