Cameroon: Adolphe Lele Lafrique - 'Operational Measures in Place to Ensure Public Order'

interview

North West Governor.

What is the situation of the North-West Region after the street protests of September 22, 2017?

Globally, there is relative calm and tranquility in all the seven Divisions and thirty-four subdivisions of the North West after the September 22 street protests. The population in general is going about their activities hitch-free. Pupils and students in schools are faring well. The street protests of September 22 staged by some inhabitants of the Region and masterminded by certain enemies of peace, unity, national integration and terrorists, to call them by their name, considerably perturbed tranquility and public order. State symbols, edifices, emblems and the Forces of Law and Order were targeted but the administration as a whole worked to avoid a worst-case scenario. Again, we strongly condemn what happened. For now, everything is under control and the State and its institutions are upright and strong.

What measures have the administration taken to dissuade other announced protests on Sunday, October 1, 2017?

As far as the announced protests of Sunday October 1 are concerned, a number of measures have been taken at various levels to dissuade the innocent and ignorant population that is being instrumentalised by secessionists. The measures also aim to check any excesses or abuses and finally to wade off any subversive or insurrectional activities if the threats of the perpetrators were to be executed before, on or after October 1. First of all, administrative and security measures that were taken prior to September 22 have been reintroduced and stepped up. Public manifestations have been banned for this day, and movement limited. An operational disposition has been put in place to ensure the security of citizens and their property. All the stakeholders have been engaged in the process of dialogue and communication so as to overturn the hate and unpatriotic messages propagated by activists on different media. Administrative authorities, religious leaders, traditional rulers, teachers and parents, men and women of all walks of life have been associated to the de-intoxication campaign that is ongoing. We are hoping that this time around, our parents, brothers, sisters and children will not allow themselves to be used as a shield by those who want to put the State on its knees. There is a global economic recess and agents of chaos and terrorists are making ordinary citizens to believe that they can usher in economic and social growth with a magic stick. Their promises are illusions, fake and utopic. No state in the world can just be cut into two like a yam or piece of paper. Like every scam, the population will need time to see the futility of the adventure of these activists. We have to acknowledge that the majority of the population of the North West region stand by our nation and will not accept that others should hijack measures already undertaken by the Head of State to handle legitimate concerns raised in the Anglophone crisis.

What message for the population?

Our message is simple and clear. The key mission of administrative authorities is to protect citizens and their property. The preservation of social order, peace, security and national integrity are sovereign prerogatives that go along with the their first mission. We shall leave no stone unturned to defend these missions and in the process, we advise peace loving and law-abiding citizens to stay indoors on October 1, 2017. However, necessary dispositions have been taken to separate bad citizens from good ones. We shall treat the enemies of the Republic accordingly.