Cameroon: Anglophones Crisis - CPDM Calls for Unreserved Mobilisation

Following is a press release of the Secretary General of CPDM Central Committee.

«The Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, Mr. Jean Nkuete hereby communicates as follows: At the end of last week, criminal and odious acts were perpetrated in certain localities of the country by groups of extremists and fanatics, including the burning of public buildings, schools and private residence in Bamenda and Buea, as well as the explosion of artisanal bombs, one in Bamenda and the other in Douala, which specifically targeted the premises of the Cameroonian company of Oil Deposits. In addition, other projects of the same nature are announced in different parts of the national territory, with the proclamation of the independence of a State on 1 October 2017. Such ignoble and cowardly terrorist-inspired acts, have raised and continue to raise the indignation, disapproval and condemnation of the vast majority of our fellow citizens who only wish to live in peace and refuse to see prosper in Cameroon practices coming from elsewhere whose proven objective is to destroy the Cameroonian togetherness way of living, based on the constructive peace and unity of pride and the greatness of our country.

The Cameroon People's Democratic Movement people joins all Cameroonians of goodwill who are fond of patriotism and condemns with the utmost energy these senseless acts of violence, as it has never ceased to do since the beginning of events. It is evident that these terrorist acts are intended to oppose the national communities and to spend terror and doubt within them, thus jeopardizing the continuation of the work of national construction.

The party also expresses its solidarity to all our fellow citizens in the South West and North West, who are the fist and main victims of the violence. Today, unfortunately, they can neither freely go about their business nor send their children to school normally and serenely in order to prepare their own future like the other children of the Republic. In this context, the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement, a party of peace, unity and progress, invites every Cameroonian to rediscover the history of Cameroon in order to better understand the price of peace of which the President of the Republic, His Excellency Paul Biya recently reminded at the United Nations in New York on 22 September 2017 that it was "our most precious asset. Without it, we cannot take any sustainable and effective initiative in the interest of our youth and our people". The secretary General of the Central Committee of the CPDM therefore requests the Head of Permanent Delegation of the Central Committee, as well as the Presidents of the CPDM, WCPDM, YCPDM, to strengthen the leadership of militants and population in order to preserve them more from intimidation, disinformation and intoxication.

More specifically, he calls on them to organize strong mobilizations at the local level with the aim of: 1. Demonstrating the support of the CPDM to the fellow citizens of the South West and the North West; 2. Expressing the categorical refusal of the destabilization of the institutions and the disintegration of the state; 3. Marking the determination of the vast majority of our fellow citizens not to be drawn into the spiral of violence, hatred and disunion. By renewing his total support for the comrades of the North West and South West, whom he also commends for their bravery and level-headedness, he urges them to demonstrate more courage and resistance against impulses of marginalization that the enemies of the Republic and the unity of our country want to impose on them by blocking economic activities and the free movement of people and goods, by constantly disseminating false information on social networks and destroying the educational and school system. In this context, the Secretary General of the CPDM Central Committee is making a strong appeal for the unreserved mobilization of all patriots, without exception, against this violence that they want to impose on our country, as our Head of State rightly put it at the United Nations, "the quest for peace concerns us all". Finally, the Secretary General of the Central Committee ensures the militants and the whole population of the determination of the government of the Republic to do everything possible, without weakness but always in the respect of human rights, to continue to guarantee peace, security, tranquility and the harmonious functioning of the institutions throughout the national territory». Done in Yaoundé, on 28th September 2017 (s) Prof. Jacques FAME NDONGO Secretary of Communication