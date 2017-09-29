29 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko Says 5,000 County Workers Have Opted for Early Exit

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says 5,000 county government employees have volunteered to retire early to pave way for the recruitment of young workers.

Sonko was speaking on Thursday during his official address during the opening of the County Assembly where he assured that his government has already set aside funds for the early retirement scheme.

"Out of work force of about 13,000 county employees there are less than 400 aged below 30 years; this not only presents huge capacity challenges due to the aging labour force but may also partly explain why Nairobi has been unable to move progressively especially in this technology and digital era," said Sonko.

He said he is also planning to undertake a major reshuffle aimed at streamlining services at the county government that is often accused of inefficiency.

"I have noted with great concern that some staff have served in the same departments for more than 15 years and have personalised the department like their family business I will soon be addressing those challenges," indicated Sonko.

