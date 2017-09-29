Kenya: Sonko Says He Inherited Sh58 Billion Debt at City Hall

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he inherited an empty shell at City Hall with a huge debt amounting to Sh58 billion.

Sonko who spoke during the opening of the County Assembly on Thursday said he had streamlined all the sectors in his county government to double revenue collection, besides eliminating cartels working with officials to divert money meant for development.

"It is my sincere hope that all honourable members in this Assembly shall rise to the call of duty and join the rest of Nairobians in this transformative journey to position Nairobi as the best city in Africa. I wish to take this opportunity to warn the City Hall based cartels that soon the long arm of law shall catch up with you," warned Sonko.

In his address, Sonko said a number of Bills are lined up for debate and approval by Members of the County Assembly- including reducing levies for small scale traders as pledged in his manifesto.

According to Governor Sonko, the county has witnessed increased revenue collection since he took power.

He said the perennial delay of salaries for county workers will not exist under his leadership.

Speaker Beatrice Elachi, who spoke to journalists after the session, said she is confident of smooth deliberations despite deep political differences among MCAs.

"We know some of the members belong to the National Super Alliance others are from the Jubilee Party but they should all remember that Nairobians expect them to deliver services and not to politick," said Elachi.