Liberia: Robtel Pailey 'Gbagba' Book Dramatized At Monrovia City Hall

Monrovia — A new play which tackles corruption has been dramatized by kids from various high schools at the Monrovia City Hall.

The stage play is "Gbagba" a Bassa vernacular name which means Corruption, written by Robtel Neajai Pailey.

The story touches on the role of traditional values to transform social thinking, when the young twins, Sundaygar and Sundaymah, leave the countryside to visit their aunt in the capital, Monrovia.

The intrigues of adults in everyday corrupt practices--robbery, bribery, fraud, vigilantism--collide with the children's strong moral sense of right and wrong.

Robtel Neajai Pailey noted: "It has given me immense pleasure the past four years to conjure up innovative ways of bringing this anti-corruption narrative into the homes, classrooms, churches, mosques, etc. of Liberians and non-Liberians across the globe.

"And staging this book that deals with corruption is very important in raising awareness about its effects and how we all can fight to stop it."

The book offers an educational message about social taboos in rural and urban spaces of public and private life.

She said she wrote the book five years ago.

"The reason is because I want them to have conversation with Liberians, what it means to be accountable to your country, school, mosque and community."

Pailey applauded Flomo Theater Inc, Chase Walker- the illustrator, Open Society Intitaive for West Africa (OSIWA), and One Moore Book.

She disclosed that they are partnering with the Ministry of Education to make the book a part of required reading, adding that currently she is partnering with two schools in Montserrado.

Pailey commended Johnathan Koffa alias Takun J for his song, and disclosed that a musical video will soon be launched in the book's name.

OSIWA Director Massa Crayton applauded the students from various schools on grounds that the book is about them as students.

She said she has been working along with Pailey on trying to get the corruption message across as it is affecting the fabric of the nation.

"We need to be concerned about corruption and how we can get it down so that we can't hear about it anymore and the best place to start is with the young people, we have to start turning our minds, our thoughts around; where we can always see the right things the right way," she noted.