28 September 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Mohammed Sambolah Faces Trial for Leaking Sex Tape On Social Media

By Bettie K. Johnson Mbayo

Monrovia — Mohammed Sambolah, the man who allegedly leaked a sex tape of Liberian girl, three months ago has finally landed in the Monrovia Central Prison for his alleged action.

The imprisonment of Sambolah followed hours sitting on the prisoners' bench at the Monrovia City Court.

He's likely to be released from pre-trial detention if his lawyers succeed in securing a bond on his behalf. He was charged for disseminating obscene material and terroristic threat against the lady.

The leak nude video, according to the complainant, brought the victim to public disgrace after it was posted on a social media network via a Unity Party Facebook chartroom.

It can be recalled the Sexual Gender Based Violence Unit (SGBV) at the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) disclosed that it was ready to press criminal charges against Sambolah for leaking the sex video to the public recently.

Cllr. John Gabriel, SGBV director said, "We are going to ensure that the perpetrator is arrested and investigated by state security, and will work along with the victim, while carrying out the investigation."

Gabriel said since that the leaking of the video is a criminal offense, the state had to intervene so that justice could take its course in the matter.

"The obscene material is a criminal offense and we believe a crime has been committed, because this nude video have been leaked to our underage children, which has created serious attention for which the ministry is prepared to bring the perpetrator to justice," he said.

Cllr. Gabriel then called on the victim to join the ministry in the process so that the investigation would yield a fruitful result.

