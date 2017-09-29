Liberia: LGBT Rights Are 'Absolute Nonsense' for Alexander Cummings

Monrovia — The standard bearer of the Alternative National Congress, Alexander B. Cummings has clarified that he is not in support of gay rights in Liberia and has no intention of legalizing same sex marriage if he is elected President.

Making the clarity at the unveiling ceremony of the ANC's platform on Thursday, September 28, Mr. Cummings described the rumors and allegations as nonsense and a smear campaign being orchestrated by his detractors to discourage his supporters from voting him come October.

He was responding to a female supporter, who claimed that she has closed down her small business to campaign for the ANC leader, but of late has become embarrassed with allegations that her Presidential candidate was in support of gay rights in Liberia.

To her satisfaction and that of scores of adoring supporters and party's stalwarts who had thronged the ANC National Headquarters to witness the event, Mr. Cummings did not mince his words when he declared that as a Christian, husband, father and grandfather, he has no plan of supporting gay lifestyle under an ANC led government.

"First of all I have been married to Theresa for thirty-five years; we have two grown children in their thirties. I have my daughter Ayo and my son Boakai. My son is married; we have two granddaughters from that marriage. I am a Christian and have no intention whatsoever to introduce or support gay lifestyle. So please be confident. That is absolutely nonsense!" he vented.

Aiming a jibe at his political nemesis, the ANC leader said they have resolved to spread lies and conspiracy theories since they cannot find any fault as he is the only candidate that is dent free in these elections.

When further questioned whether he will be up to task as he has spent all of his life in the private sector and has no experience in public sector, the ANC Standard bearer contended that he has always succeeded in every task given him and the office of the President of Liberia will be of no exception; adding that he has successfully managed a budget that is far larger than Liberia's.

Also speaking, the National Chairman of the ANC, Lafayette Oratio Gould, described Cummings as the best alternative for Liberia and made resounding call on all partisans to turn out in their numbers on October 7, 2017 for the campaign rally at the Antoinette Tubman Sports Stadium.

"The real change that you can trust" rally is on October 7."

"I need you to come outside because you've been quiet and mature. People are thinking that you are not plenty because you are not loud; but you are plenty; enough to win on the first ballot. Come outside on October 7 and show the whole world that ANC is alive and you are carrying Alexander Cummings," he urged.