Liberia: Rep. Zayzay Urges Margibi County to Vote for Boakai-Nuquay Ticket

Margibi County — Ahead of the October 10 Presidential and legislative election, Margibi County District #2 Representative Ballah G. Zayzay is calling on natives of Margibi County to vote for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket.

The Margibi County District #2 lawmaker was speaking Wednesday September 27 during a one day interaction with supporters and community leaders in the Barclay farm community.

Rep. Zayzay, who is also seeking re-election on the governing Unity Party's ticket told hundreds of his supporters that by voting for him as representative of the district and for the Unity Party's candidate for President, the people of Margibi County will see a continuity of developments in the coming six years.

"If you people elect me as your representative and also vote for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket for the presidency, then you have empowered me to bring more developments to our district and the country at large, but if you only vote for me and ignore the Boakai-Nuquay's ticket, then you will be making it difficult for me to lobby for this district," Rep. Zayzay said.

Rep. Zayzay said the Boakai-Nuquay ticket is the choice of the majority therefore calls on the peoples of Margibi County to overwhelmingly vote for the ticket. He said the peoples of Margibi should be proud of their son J. Emmanuel Nuquay who is the running mate to VP Boakai.

"Our face is being shown on the ballot through our son Nuquay who is running alongside uncle Joe so we should be proud of that as people of Margibi county, let us not vote on party line in these elections but instead let us vote for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket because the ticket is a direct representation of our people" he noted.

"We have suffered enough in the hands of the minority for a very long time, it is time now for we the people of this country to rule and that will only be realized if we vote for our son and our uncle, so if you want a better future for you and that of your children future please vote for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket" Rep. Zayzay noted.

Speaking on behalf of the people of John Lake zone1 community, the youth leader Tamba Musa Korfeh said the message from representative Zayzay will be carried across the district and well taken in and they will go all out in the county to pull the necessary votes for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket in order to fast track developments in the county.

"We will go all out in our numbers from town to town so that we can get the necessary votes for the Boakai-Nuquay ticket so as to fast track development in this part of Liberia," he said.

