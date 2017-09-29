Liberia: MDR Identifies Decongestion Plans for Monrovia, If....

The standard-bearer of the Movement for Democracy & Reconstruction (MDR), Prince Yormie Johnson, has identified and stressed the Importance of constructing what he calls: "Toll Roads System across Liberia" that will compel every well-meaning citizens of the country, who have the minds for developments to make generous contributions; by paying certain amounts for the usage and maintenance of such roads, if elected to the presidency.

He said if roads like the Main High Ways from Monrovia to the Southeastern Region of Liberia, either by way of Nimba, Grand Bassa, River Cess and Sinoe, and onto Maryland Counties are paved and the "Toll System" is introduced for people to pay certain amount for its usage and maintenance, it will make travelling easier, "the over crowdedness of Monrovia will be halted and 'Decongested.'

Johnson, a Senator of Nimba County, made the statement recently in the Willie Belleh's Yard, located behind the (SP-Gas Station) at the Duport Road Junction, surrounded by Kissi Camp, Weaver Street and Watch Tower Communities in "Block 'A' demarcation of the Police Academy Community Development Associations (PACDA), Electoral District #5 in Montserrado County, where he lives, when he intensified his campaig for the Liberian Presidency, under the theme: "If the house does not sell you, the streets will not buy you."

Senator Johnson began by informing scores of people who turned out from as far as Police Academy, Voker Mission and Town Hall and Ghana Bar Communities, surrounding the Nathan E. Gibson Memorial High School in Electoral District #4 in Montserrado County, respectively, said as a resident of the community, he has some misgivings about the ways and manners in which people in those communities approached developments in the area.

"Even though you people do not have vacant lands in this community to build schools, clinics, hospitals and market halls for the people, but everywhere around the world, developments are driven by people in the communities these modern days. But since I been here, as a Senator of Nimba County, though not elected by you people, I can say that if I am not mistaking, I am the only Senator living here with you people in this community; and I have been hearing a lots about me not doing nothing for you, the people in this community. ...And for me, I believed that developments can only come into the community, when you, the community people get together and decide on what you people will want me to do for you, but not me coming to you, when I do not know your needs in this community," Senator Johnson stressed.

He said despite that, as a resident of the Kissi Camp Community, and its surrounding settlements, it would be unthinkable for him to leave them behind, going elsewhere to campaign for votes, when according to him, if he should win those elections, then it means that his victory should begin with residents of the community, by voting for him first, before anyone can follow suit.

"So, because of this, even though, I know that all of you people here in this community, are from different-different political parties, and you have your candidates already, but you people should remember that Liberia is the mother land. ...And it is because of these reasons that I decided to come to you people here today, because it is often said that if the house does not sell you, the streets will not buy you; and so I want you people to give me your votes first, before other people can come, to enable me win these elections," the Movement for Democracy & Reconstruction (MDR) flag bearer stated.

After his statement, the Nimba County Senior Senator craved for the community people's undivided attentions, stating: "Your please listen to what I want to say, because I don't like distractions, and I will begin with Liberia first, before coming onto all of the candidates, and after explaining about them and end with myself, then you people will know the reasons why you should not vote them into offices, but instead, me, Senator Johnson, your neighbor."

Senator Johnson began by identifying with the community people that "Liberia is the oldest Republic in Africa; and fought, or advocated for most African nations' independence; but these countries are today far yonder better than Liberia, at the age of 170th-years," something which everyone agreed upon.

Because of these reasons, Senator Johnson turned to the residents again, asking them: "Can Liberia's age at 170th-years today be matched with its achievements in terms of developments to compare it with Ghana, Nigeria and other places...?"

"N0!" was a resounding response from the community people, and Senator Johnson continued by informing the residents that he was on a mission to come and "Tailor for Liberia," but according to him: "If I sow the same clothes that Taylor sew here for you, then I will be stupid," because according to him: "I know of all of the problems."

The (MDR's) flag bearer, who took his campaign message to the community's residents in interactive engagements, turned to them again, asking: "Can a nation build on foreign aid...? Can a nation build on foreign loans...?" The Kissi Camp and its surrounding community people who were at the gathering responded "N0ooo!!"

By this, Senator Johnson told the community people that it means that "when something is for you, but you cannot lay hands on it, then it is not be for you."

Explaining this statement, Senator Johnson said Liberia is naturally blessed by God with so many resources, including Gold, diamond, Iron Ores, Timbers and many other extractive resources, but according to him, "these resources have not been managed in a way to benefit you, the ordinary Liberian people."

He cited one glaring example of how when gold miners come into the country, as investors will go to the Ministry of Lands, Mines & Energy and file in to explore.

"To carry on explorations, you will have to registered for the processes of explorations; and during that's process of explorations, anything found there, will go into oblivions from the Liberian people, "as benefits for the explorers," because there is no check and balance system there to ensure that anything found there during explorations, should be turned over to government, until full productions can starts."

Senator Johnson used this scenario to point out to the residents, as to how the Biological Brother of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Kannie Johnson, is allegedly carrying on similar explorations in the Kokoyah District Region of Bong County in Central Liberia, like how those before him built Ashmun, Broad, Carey, Center and Randall Streets, amongst others in Central Monrovia, "through the processes of these kinds of explorations."

"The gold, diamond, logs and other resources in this country belong to you, the people should be under your control, through your government to benefit you" Senator Johnson told the residents, amidst applauds.

Senator Johnson who used his campaign's message in the community, amongst other things to inform the residents, as to how he intends to fight corruption, said: "We will fight corruption to the latter, but not like: "Ellen who fought against smaller fishes, but not the big ones."

Following these explanations, Senator Johnson who appeared at the gathering at exactly 5:36 PM, dressed up in a Black Long Cotton Trousers, Black Pair of Leather Shoes, Red, Gold & Green African Long Sleeves Shirt, and a Red Face Cap, standing all along, turned to the real issue confronting the very community in which he lives, that has to do with: "roads," with no alley, or road way in the area opened, since 1847.

"Roads," Senator Johnson said, continuing: "Monrovia was not built to be overcrowded like this; and you don't build roads based on loans," because according to him, "African Countries like Ghana, Nigeria and others are building 'Toll Roads' today, and if so, then why Liberia cannot build the same Toll Roads, too...?"

"There are some countries that are 'stinging rich,' and want to do Toll Roads; and if you bring such system here to build roads, particularly so in the Southeastern Region of Liberia, all of the people here will go back home; and Monrovia will be decongested," Senator Johnson concluded here.

Turning to his "Priority Area #-1" which is security, Senator Johnson assured the community's residents, amongst them some unemployed youths whom are often seen doing nothing in the community, but roaming and sitting idly, sometimes, gambling in the area that: "if you, the people in this community give me your votes, and I win, 'Security' will be mine's 'number one priority for you. ...And trust me, there will be no "Armed Robbery, Heart Men, or (Gboyo's) Activities in Liberia, because if you are caught and taken to court, tried and convicted, you will be hang from Six (6) in the morning to Six (6) in the evening every day to serve as a deterrence to other would be security risks." He assured the residents of building a very solid foundation for Liberia that they have never seen before in their lifetimes.

Speaking earlier in welcomed remark, the Chairman of the "Block 'A' Community," which incorporates all of the settlements surrounding the Kissi Camp Community, Mr. Varney Massalley, commended all of the residents for turning out in their numbers to listen to their neighbor, Senator Johnson.

Chairman Massalley informed the residents that although it was likely that some of them in the community have theirs friends, some of whom have political parties, and are members of those parties, and already have their candidates to vote for, but he was quick to digressed a bit, reminding the residents that despite that: "Senator Prince Yormie Johnson is a Man who says what he means; and means what he says, and so they should not forget about him in their judgments, during the time of voting on Tuesday, October 10th, 2017."

Other prominent Residents of the community, who attended the rally includes: Madam Victoria Wlue, Weaver Street Community Chairlady, Mr. S. Reed Roberts and his Wife, Mrs. Martha Porte Roberts, amongst several others.