Liberia: 25 Journalists Gain Knowledge in Health Reporting

Twenty five journalists drawn from different local radio stations in Margibi County have benefited from knowledge in science communication provided by Communication Experts at a one-day media training workshop organized by PREVAIL - Partnership for Research on Ebola Virus in Liberia.

Thursday's training workshop held in Kakata is in a series of activities earmarked by PREVAIL's Social Mobilization Communication (SMC) for the month of September as a means of providing accurate information and understanding of PREVAIL's work in Liberia.

The media being an integral part of the success of the series of Studies PREVAIL is conducting, the Workshop was a platform to explain and provide greater education on science reporting and other health related issues which are major concentrations of PREVAIL's work and how journalists should report on them.

Hassan Kiawu, PREVAIL's head of Communication and Omari Jackson of the Daily Observer facilitated the Workshop and ably aided by Dr. Jestina Doe-Anderson, a scientist at PREVAIL.

PREVAIL on September 4, 2017 launched a new study that dives into variations and effectiveness of genes, to specifically look for genes that may affect a person's health after being exposed to the Ebola Virus or to a person sick with Ebola.

According to PREVAIL, it is also to find out whether genes affect whether a person gets sick from Ebola, and if so, how sick the person will be.

It is also to study if genes help explain why some Ebola survivors continue to have health problems after recovering from the illness and why some men who survive Ebola have pieces of the virus in their semen for a long time while others do not.

The findings from this research will help develop better treatments for Ebola Virus Disease. Facilitator explained each of the FAQs - frequently asked questions - arising from the new study so that journalists have better and clearer understanding and picture as they inform the general public about the exercise.

He said it was good journalists understood these issues so they do not pass false information to the general public. According to him, journalists should adopt to researching information so that they have clearer understanding of what they are writing or reporting. He also called on them to always make contacts with PREVAIL if there were issues that needed clarifications as far as the Study is concerned. Dr. Jestina Doe-Anderson told the reporters to prioritize the verification of information or stories before presenting it to the public.

Also, facilitator Omari Jackson encouraged journalists to be responsible and credible in their reporting, and try not to focus on negative reporting which according to him does not help all of the times.

"Try to read, read different books; be able to apply journalistic techniques and principles, and always balance your information; don't rush into publishing a story when have not contacted the other party," Jackson urged them.

PREVAIL has embarked on series of public information sharing programs, focusing on the PREVAIL 6 as well as other Studies.