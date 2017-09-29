Liberia: 'Absolute Nonsense'

Finally, the standard-bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings has hit at those calling him 'gay' by branding the insinuations as 'absolute nonsense'.

In recent weeks, it has been widely insinuated in the country that the ANC's first partisan is a 'gay', and his campaign is being financed by the gay community and as such; he wants to become president in order to pave the way for such practice in the country.

But responding to a particular question from one of the staunch supporters of the Alternative National Congress during the presentation of the party's plans and platforms for the country, Cummings said those are weak comments from his detractors because they have nothing to offer.

Cummings further responded by saying such insinuation is an example of 'fake news' by people making things up because those detractors don't have a message and they are part of the establishment that made Liberia what it is today.

According to him, they don't have solution to Liberia's problems and they are making things up, makeup lies, tell stories because they have nothing.

"First of all, I am married to Theresa Cummings for the past 35years. We have two grown children in the marriage. I am a Christian and I have no intention or whatsoever to introduce or support gay life style. Please be confident, that is absolute nonsense," he said.

Cummings called on his supporters not to believe such insinuation because according to him those making up such statements are scared and they want to put fear in his supporters.

He called on his supporters to return to their respective areas with confidence that detractors will not succeed and as such they should vote he and Jeremiah Sulunteh on October 10.