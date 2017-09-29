29 September 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: 'Absolute Nonsense'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Finally, the standard-bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings has hit at those calling him 'gay' by branding the insinuations as 'absolute nonsense'.

In recent weeks, it has been widely insinuated in the country that the ANC's first partisan is a 'gay', and his campaign is being financed by the gay community and as such; he wants to become president in order to pave the way for such practice in the country.

But responding to a particular question from one of the staunch supporters of the Alternative National Congress during the presentation of the party's plans and platforms for the country, Cummings said those are weak comments from his detractors because they have nothing to offer.

Cummings further responded by saying such insinuation is an example of 'fake news' by people making things up because those detractors don't have a message and they are part of the establishment that made Liberia what it is today.

According to him, they don't have solution to Liberia's problems and they are making things up, makeup lies, tell stories because they have nothing.

"First of all, I am married to Theresa Cummings for the past 35years. We have two grown children in the marriage. I am a Christian and I have no intention or whatsoever to introduce or support gay life style. Please be confident, that is absolute nonsense," he said.

Cummings called on his supporters not to believe such insinuation because according to him those making up such statements are scared and they want to put fear in his supporters.

He called on his supporters to return to their respective areas with confidence that detractors will not succeed and as such they should vote he and Jeremiah Sulunteh on October 10.

Liberia

US Calls for Free Elections in Liberia

The United States Congress this week passed a resolution calling for free, fair and peaceful elections in Liberia come… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.