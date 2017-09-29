Liberia: ANC Reveals 'Talk-and-Do 100 Day' Plans for Liberia

The standard-bearer of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Benedict Cummings on Thursday addressed various supporters, and independent women, youth, religious and civil society groups at the party's national headquarters in Monrovia revealing his party's 100 days 'Talk & Do' plans for the country if elected president.

Fresh from another presidential debate with splendid performance, Cummings detailed his 100 days plans, and platform for the country if given the mantle of authority by the Liberian people on October 10, 2017.

Cummings' vision for the future of the country and promise to citizens included several initiatives addressing job creation, Liberia's economy, and infrastructure development, such as creating a women empowerment fund to move market women from the informal sector to the formal sector - so they can be able to go from owning a table or part of the road, to owning a shop. He promised to create 600,000 jobs for women, youth and disabled during his first term of government.

Others include focusing on primary care for children and preventative care for everyone. He also plan Giving the right salaries to health workers resulting in better care for all, Enforcing the Liberianization policy and initiating a "Buy Liberian" campaign to support Liberian owned businesses.

"There is no reason why, any teacher - someone who is taking care of children, or police who protect us, or the nurses who take care of our health, should be making less than $200.00 a month, and least of all worry if they are going to see that two hundred dollars and be able to take care of their families. Under my administration, I promise that all civil servants will get consistent and fair pay." Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, ANC Standard Bearer.

According to Cummings, he will prioritize infrastructure by ensuring the provision of electricity, internet and cell phone connectivity and the construction of roads, clean water, throughout the country.

Over 30 different support groups including Gbangay Town Youth, Cummings Intellectual Brigade, and Physicians Assistants for Change, and the Federation of Liberian Muslims were in attendance at the colorful program.

"We can't keep electing the same people, with the same experiences and expect different results. The Liberian people already know corruption; we know bad policies and failed promises. It's time to do something different," Mr. Cummings added.

The gathering at the headquarters on Thursday sets the pace for the ANC's closing rally which will take place on October 7, 2017 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

"Today marks another day towards progress, towards changing the future of the country. I hope that on October 10th you will vote Alexander Cummings, Jeremiah Sulunteh. Liberia can't wait. We need change now. Together, we will change Liberia for the better," Cummings added.