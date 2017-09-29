Kenya: Ongori, Koech Win Kisii Half Marathon

Nairobi — Birmingham 2009 World Half Marathon silver medallist Philes Ongori and Joseph Koech were on Friday crowned the 2017 Safaricom Kisii Half Marathon champions.

Ongori took the lead in the women's category to win in 1:16:05 followed closely by Joy Kemuma who clocked 1:16:06 while Teresia Omosa closed the podium after returning 1:17:12.

In the men's category, Joseph Koech took an early lead to win the race in1: 04:39 ahead of Edwin Mokua who came second in 1:05:18 as Leitich Kipyegon settled for third in1:05:28.

"I did not expect to win this race because humidity was high and the course was also a bit tough due to the hills. I thank God that I managed to beat my competitors and I am also grateful that I had prepared well for the marathon," Ongori said.

Over 300 athletes took part in the race which was flagged off from Gusii stadium early morning.

The top three winners men and women took home Sh100, 000, Sh70, 000 and Sh30, 000 respectively.

The Safaricom Kisii Half Marathon has produced international athletes such as De'Clerk Omari, Wesley Ochoro, Ruth Bosibori, Edwin Mokua and Grace Momanyi among others.

Today's event took part concurrently with a medical camp organized by Safaricom Foundation to offer free medical services to residents of Kisii town and the environs.

Other upcoming races in the Safaricom Athletics Series include: Ndalat Gaa Cross Country, Madoka Half Marathon, Imenti South Road Race and Kisumu Town Marathon, which will wind up this year's edition in December.

Safaricom gave a Sh1m sponsorship for the event under the Safaricom Athletics Series banner.

Top 10 Male winners

Joseph Koech- 1:04:39

Edwin Mokua- 1:05:18

Kipyegon Leitich- 1:05:28

Evans Mayaka- 1:05:34

Joel Meli- 1:05:36

Dennis Koech- 1:05:41

Jacob Mutai-1:05:54

Meshack Makendo-1:06:41

Declerk Omari-1:06:50

Daniel Kayiok-1:06:51

Top 10 Women winners

Philes Ongori- 1:16:05

Joy Kemuma- 1:16:06

Teresiah Omosa- 1:17:12

Lonah Nyabochoa-1:19:56

Doris Monda- 1:22:03

Yunes Onyancha- 1:23 16

Nancy Chepkirui- 1:23:28

Mercy Ondieki- 1:23:44

Linet Mokaya- 1:27:05

Lydya Ogwankwa- 1:28:06