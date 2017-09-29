29 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IPOA Probes Assault of Varsity Students After Viral Video

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched investigations into the assault of University of Nairobi students during Thursday's pro-Babu Owino demonstrations.

The authority says it will anchor its probe on videos circulating on social media, where GSU officers are seen clobbering students while others can be heard screaming in pain.

The students had engaged the officers in daylong running battles, barricading sections of State House Road in protest at the re-arrest of their former leader, who has since been released on a cash bail after facing more charges in court.

"IPOA will investigate the allegations of assault and any other misconduct against the police officers," IPOA head of Communications Dennis Oketch assured.

At some point, the officers went inside the institution to flush out a group that was throwing stones to them, motorists and journalists as well.

IPOA wants to establish whether some innocent students were assaulted in the process of containing the rowdy group.

"The Authority requests for information that can further investigations from any member of the public including students who were at any of the affected scenes to report to IPOA," they appealed through a statement sent to newsrooms.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.