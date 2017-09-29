Kenya: IPOA Probes Assault of Varsity Students After Viral Video

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has launched investigations into the assault of University of Nairobi students during Thursday's pro-Babu Owino demonstrations.

The authority says it will anchor its probe on videos circulating on social media, where GSU officers are seen clobbering students while others can be heard screaming in pain.

The students had engaged the officers in daylong running battles, barricading sections of State House Road in protest at the re-arrest of their former leader, who has since been released on a cash bail after facing more charges in court.

"IPOA will investigate the allegations of assault and any other misconduct against the police officers," IPOA head of Communications Dennis Oketch assured.

At some point, the officers went inside the institution to flush out a group that was throwing stones to them, motorists and journalists as well.

IPOA wants to establish whether some innocent students were assaulted in the process of containing the rowdy group.

"The Authority requests for information that can further investigations from any member of the public including students who were at any of the affected scenes to report to IPOA," they appealed through a statement sent to newsrooms.