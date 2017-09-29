Construction of Phalombe District Hospital is said to be at 15 per cent, two months after President Peter Mutharika laid a foundation stone to kick start the project at Migowi in the district.

Contractor of the project said in an interview that the construction of the district hospital worth US$22 756 243.83 (an equivalent of K17.7 billion) is on schedule to be completed by September 2019.

Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi expressed satisfaction with the progress being made in the construction of the hospital, saying it would address health challenges people of Phalombe were facing once completed.

"I must say I am impressed with the progress as the project is now taking shape. Phalombe District Hospital is an extremely important project for government and, of course, for the people of Phalombe.

"Therefore, I felt it wise to come here to monitor the progress for myself because this project is supposed to be completed by September 2019 and it is extremely important to make sure that work is on schedule," he said.

Muluzi added that it was government's plan to complete all other projects within the health sector that stalled due to other problems to effectively contribute to the provision of essential health services, citing the Umoyo Project which was set to construct health workers' houses at Migowi Health Centre but ended abruptly.

On inadequate ambulances and under-staffing dodging the sector in the district, the Minister assured that government was doing everything possible to address the challenges to enable the sector operate efficiently.

Project Manager for Alghanim International and Plem Construction Companies, Sathish Kumar Pullikuth expressed optimism that the project would meet its completion timeline, noting that the project faced water supply problems in its initial stages but that it (problem) has since been solved.

"We resorted to drilling of five boreholes on the site as a long term measure which would be used after construction of the hospital, so that we do not delay delivery of the hospital to government," he said.

Traditional Authority Kaduya commended government for the project which she hoped would go a long way in improving the delivery of good quality health services in the district.

The hospital project, which Ministry of Health is on record as having said that it became feasible between 2012 and 2014 when financiers were identified, was allocated K50 million in the 2010/11 National Budget, K150 million in the 2011/12 and K100 million in the 2012/13, among others.

The project is being jointly financed by the government of Malawi, contributing about $5 million (K3.7 billion), Arab Bank for African Economic Development (Badea) contributing $ 7 million (K5 billion) and Saudi Fund for Development pouring in $12 million (K9 billion).