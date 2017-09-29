Namibia: Old Boys, Saints Favourites for Hockey Titles

Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) and Saints are favourites to win the Men and Women's Premier League titles when the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey league concludes this weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, WOB can only be caught by Saints, but the chances are quite unlikely.

WOB lead the log on 26 points with two matches in hand, while Saints are third on 25 with one match in hand.

Second-placed DTS joined WOB on 26 points after beating NUST 8-1 on Tuesday, but they have completed their matches and with an inferior goal aggregate, cannot overtake WOB.

Saints have a remote chance of catching WOB, but they will have to beat WOB in their match at the WHS field tomorrow, and hope that WOB then draw or lose their final match against Wanderers on Sunday.

The chances of this happening are highly unlikely. WOB have gone through the season unbeaten, winning six and drawing two of their matches to date, and with 46 goals scored and only six conceded, they have the best goal aggregate in the league.

Experienced players like Siabonga Martins, Etienne de Villiers, Bucko Bartlett and Riaan Kruger have been in fine form, while younger players like Dylan Finch, Pieter Louis le Roux and Nico Jacobs have stepped up and also made their mark.

Saints held WOB to a 2-2 draw in their first round encounter and with their exuberant and all-out attacking style of play, their young side is capable of beating Old Boys.

Players like Dakota Hansen, Cody van der Merwe, Damien Schutz, Ivan Semedo, Nico Neethling and Petrus Theron have shone and led their onslaught, and with most of their players still at school, they have youth and fitness on their side.

Old Boys, however, have the experience and the big match temperament which also saw them winning the indoor league earlier this year, and Saturday's encounter at 16h45 at the WHS field should provide an enthralling contest.

But even if Old Boys lose to Saints, they are unlikely to lose against fourth-placed Wanderers. Wanderers have improved as the season has progressed, but lost 5-1 to WOB in their last meeting, and their chances of winning on Sunday are quite remote.

In Tuesday night's match between DTS and NUST, DTS led 2-0 at halftime but then stepped up the tempo to run out comfortable 8-1 winners.

Billy Beukes scored a hattrick, William De Ath two goals and Jason Bolton, Christopher Dalton, Percy Barthram and David Britz one goal each. Nasimano Ekandjo replied for NUST.

The Women's Premier League also promises a tight finish, with Unam still in with a chance of catching Saints.

Saints lead the log on 26 points with one match remaining, against WOB on Saturday, while Unam are second on 22 points with two matches remaining.

Unam kept their hopes alive after beating WOB 3-1 on Tuesday, but their inability to get a four-goal bonus point, could still have a big effect on the outcome of the league.

Unam's final two matches are against third-placed Wanderers and bottom-of-the-log NUST, and although a bonus-point win against the latter is most probable, the Wanderers encounter will be a tough one.

On Tuesday, Maggie Mengo scored two and Rusuvera Neumann one goal in their 3-1 victory against WOB, for whom Silke Pennefather scored.

In another match on Tuesday, fifth-placed DTS beat NUST 6-0 after leading 2-0 at halftime.

DTS's goal scorers were Amore Janse van Rensburg, Simone Theron, Megan van Rooyen, Lume Lambert, Zani van Lill and Michelle Burger.