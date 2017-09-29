Kenya: Uber Ranks Kenya Second Biggest Market in Africa

Taxi hailing firm Uber has 363,000 active users in Kenya, according to the latest statistics released by the company to mark its fourth year of operation on the continent.

The statistics by the San-Fransisco-based firm show South Africa as Uber's biggest market in Africa with 969,000 active riders, while Kenya is second.

The data, released Thursday, also showed that 5,000 and 12,000 Uber drivers are signed up in Kenya and South Africa, respectively.

Kenya remains Uber's most vibrant market in the region as Uganda and Tanzania have 48,000 and 53,000 active riders, with each country signing-up 1,000 drivers.

Ghana and Nigeria have 140,000 and 267,000 active riders respectively. About 7,000 drivers are on Uber platform in Nigeria while Ghana has 3,000.

The data shows that there are 1.8 million active users of the Uber app in Africa.

"Currently we have more than 29,000 driver-partners taking advantage of Uber's earning opportunities. Drivers love being as flexible as they like; earning what they want, when they want to supplement their income," said Uber General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Alon Lits.

"Commitment to our driver-partners is a key priority; ensuring they receive the latest in technological innovations means they can be at the top of their game," said Mr Lits.

Business Daily