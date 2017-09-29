29 September 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uber Ranks Kenya Second Biggest Market in Africa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen

Taxi hailing firm Uber has 363,000 active users in Kenya, according to the latest statistics released by the company to mark its fourth year of operation on the continent.

The statistics by the San-Fransisco-based firm show South Africa as Uber's biggest market in Africa with 969,000 active riders, while Kenya is second.

The data, released Thursday, also showed that 5,000 and 12,000 Uber drivers are signed up in Kenya and South Africa, respectively.

Kenya remains Uber's most vibrant market in the region as Uganda and Tanzania have 48,000 and 53,000 active riders, with each country signing-up 1,000 drivers.

Ghana and Nigeria have 140,000 and 267,000 active riders respectively. About 7,000 drivers are on Uber platform in Nigeria while Ghana has 3,000.

The data shows that there are 1.8 million active users of the Uber app in Africa.

"Currently we have more than 29,000 driver-partners taking advantage of Uber's earning opportunities. Drivers love being as flexible as they like; earning what they want, when they want to supplement their income," said Uber General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, Alon Lits.

"Commitment to our driver-partners is a key priority; ensuring they receive the latest in technological innovations means they can be at the top of their game," said Mr Lits.

Business Daily

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.