Kenya: Theatre - 'Jackpot Tialalaa' Set to Be a Rib-Cracking Affair

Jackpot Tialalaa, a Luo play, is a blend of tragi-comedy and farce that is set to crack ribs starting Friday 29 to Sunday 1, October at the Kenya National Theatre.

The plot revolves around a clique of four friends who are also colleagues. Following the closure of a plastic bag manufacturing company they had been working at, they are left to face a seemingly bleak future.

They turn to drinking and gambling to while away their time as they attempt to navigate their life murky after unemployment.

The talented cast of Mike Awiti (Balotieno), Benta Atieno (Abenny), Fred Kasuku ( Osuko), Linnet Omuya( Nyar Karateng') and Velma Achieng' (Nyar Asembo) take us through hilarious twists and turns as they try to rise up from the depths of despair that joblessness has thrown them into.

In one scene, Balotieno (Mike Awiti), the main character, pretends to be a professional photographer and takes pictures of Abenny (Benta Atieno), who harbours modelling dreams but will the amateur photos be her ticket to cat walking glory?

This is a play that is worth watching and relevant for a Luo-speaking audience especially given the economic, political and social challenges the country is undergoing.

The play is produced Steve Ochogo aka Chogizzy.

There will be shows running from September 29 to October 1 at the Kenya National Theatre. For tickets and reservations, contact 0725 653 713 or 0721 288 716.