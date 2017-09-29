29 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Theatre - 'Jackpot Tialalaa' Set to Be a Rib-Cracking Affair

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thomas Rajula

Jackpot Tialalaa, a Luo play, is a blend of tragi-comedy and farce that is set to crack ribs starting Friday 29 to Sunday 1, October at the Kenya National Theatre.

The plot revolves around a clique of four friends who are also colleagues. Following the closure of a plastic bag manufacturing company they had been working at, they are left to face a seemingly bleak future.

They turn to drinking and gambling to while away their time as they attempt to navigate their life murky after unemployment.

The talented cast of Mike Awiti (Balotieno), Benta Atieno (Abenny), Fred Kasuku ( Osuko), Linnet Omuya( Nyar Karateng') and Velma Achieng' (Nyar Asembo) take us through hilarious twists and turns as they try to rise up from the depths of despair that joblessness has thrown them into.

In one scene, Balotieno (Mike Awiti), the main character, pretends to be a professional photographer and takes pictures of Abenny (Benta Atieno), who harbours modelling dreams but will the amateur photos be her ticket to cat walking glory?

This is a play that is worth watching and relevant for a Luo-speaking audience especially given the economic, political and social challenges the country is undergoing.

The play is produced Steve Ochogo aka Chogizzy.

There will be shows running from September 29 to October 1 at the Kenya National Theatre. For tickets and reservations, contact 0725 653 713 or 0721 288 716.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.