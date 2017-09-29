Kenya: Strathmore University Launches New Agribusiness Programme

Strathmore Business School will introduce an agribusiness training programme from March 2018 to provide youth in agriculture with skills.

Dr. George Njenga, the Dean of Strathmore Business School, said the training will be the first of its kind available in Africa.

"The program will integrate both theoretical and industrial relevance to address the current trends in the sector," Dr. George Njenga during the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding on Monday.

The school has partnered with US-based maker of Massey Ferguson tractors and Fortune 500 company AGCO in the two-year agribusiness programme which will initially target youth aged 20-30 years.

AGCO Africa vice president and general manager Nuradin Osman on Monday said the training is part of the company's plans to build a competent human resource pool that would manage its business interests on the continent.

"The biggest challenge we are facing in growing our business in Africa, is the inadequate talent in the sector," he said.

Commenting on the impact of such a partnership, Agriculture CS Willy Bett said the, "training places Kenya as a leader in the Continent, in generating knowledge and skill that will prepare youth for the future of work in Agriculture."

Other partners who will be playing a vital role in the program include Harper Adams University in the UK, the University of Zambia and The Bridge Africa.