analysis

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula is leaving it to the last minute to table in Parliament the SAPS annual report amid questions as to whether it would include the traditional yearly crime statistics. Annual reports - departments' account of performance, structure and finances - by law must be tabled for parliamentary oversight. That deadline is noon on Friday. Meanwhile, Statistics South Africa on Thursday released gloomy crime-related statistics, with its Victims of Crime survey showing that only half of the incidents of housebreaking, home robbery and personal property theft were reported in the belief that police would not, or could not, do anything. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Police ministerial spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga on Thursday said "We'll comply with everything" when asked whether the SAPS annual report would make it to Parliament on time. And SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: "We never have missed our deadline before."

However, the SAPS annual report may not feature the annual crime statistics. Daily Maverick has reliably learnt that Cabinet, which traditionally gives the nod before crime statistics are released, has not done so yet. It is understood the crime statistics for the 2016/17 annual year were taken to Cabinet on Wednesday, but were not discussed. The...