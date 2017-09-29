South Africa: Cricket - Tension and Turmoil As Haroon Lorgat and Csa Break Up

analysis

Haroon Lorgat and Cricket South Africa (CSA) agreed to an amicable break-up on Thursday after the CEO and the board failed to resolve rising tensions. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

The irony that the man credited with bringing financial stability to Cricket South Africa (CSA) has fallen out with the governing body over finances will not be lost on anyone. CSA and chief executive Haroon Lorgat split up amicably on Thursday after attempts to remedy tensions between him and the board came to nought.

"The board unanimously felt that it was in the best interest of the organisation that we agree to a mutual separation agreement with Mr Lorgat," President Chris Nenzani said in a statement.

Anyone who has been paying attention to CSA's administrative affairs won't be surprised by the news. That Lorgat and the board were at loggerheads was reported in July, when he was apparently asked to resign.

At the centre of the storm is some of the negotiations surrounding the Global T20 League, due to begin in November. While the idea behind the league is well-intended and a successfully executed competition holds great promise, it has constantly felt like a hastily put together scramble to squeeze a few...