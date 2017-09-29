29 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC Eastern Cape Adamant That Conference Will Continue As Planned

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is adamant that its elective conference will go ahead as planned despite several delays.

The conference was scheduled to start earlier in the day on Friday, however at around noon, some delegates were still waiting to be registered.

Provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane said they expected the conference to start at 14:00 "on the dot".

He said some delays were due to issues surrounding the ANC Youth League as well as late registration.

"The conference will start at 2pm," Mabuyane told journalists.

ANC officials slaved through the night to accommodate 1 700 delegates and guests who were lined up at Orient Theatre for registration.

The provincial structures experienced several hiccups during its first day of conference, which was dedicated to registration.

The party's leadership was locked in meetings with the National Executive Committee (NEC) delegates on Thursday.

Mabuyane had dismissed claims that the meetings were held to discuss disputes by certain branches.

Source: News24

South Africa

