In a stunning indictment of two of the country's most significant parastatals, Business Leadership South Africa took the unprecedented step on Thursday of effectively expelling Transnet and Eskom from its membership. Citing the bodies' corruption and poor governance as fundamentally at odds with the value of the organisation, BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale delivered blistering criticism while announcing the suspension. Mohale made one thing clear: amid much heat directed at private companies, government is still largely responsible for the current ills of the nation. By REBECCA DAVIS.

The name of the campaign launched by Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) in Cape Town on Thursday was #BusinessBelieves - and the group made it clear that business believes it is government, and not the private sector, which is currently failing South Africa.

In a month dominated by discussion of the wrongdoing of Bell Pottinger, KPMG and McKinsey in the ongoing state capture saga, BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale sought to redirect the narrative back in the direction of government.

"As we acknowledge our own failings," Mohale said, "we must also highlight that these problems are much, much greater and more serious in the government sector than in business."

