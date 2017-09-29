South Africa: Ex-Executive Mayor Sentenced for Corruption

press release

The Clanwilliam Regional Court has convicted Jonas White (47), a former, Executive Mayor of Cederberg Municipality, for corruption.

The Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Unit arrested White and his alleged girlfriend, Ezelle Bianca Mankay (33), as well as, Philippus Volschenk (56), following investigations on 19th December, 2013.

It was the state's case that during October to December 2011, White acted beyond his scope of official duties and unduly influenced officials to award three (3) contracts to the value of R460 000-00 to an entity, EBM Management, owned by Ezelle Mankay (33), his girlfriend at the time. The said company quoted to supply food parcels to the Municipality of which it never delivered.

Mankay entered into a plea and sentence agreement in October 2016, part of which, included her willingness to testify against White, she subsequently received a three (3) years suspended sentence.

Volschenk's case was withdrawn following a successful representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

White was convicted and sentenced following a plea bargain. He has been sentenced to three (3) years, suspended for 5 years, on condition he is not convicted of any offence that features elements of dishonesty, during the period of suspension.

The Western Cape, Acting Head of the Hawks', Brigadier Neil Oliver, who led the investigations, welcomed the sentence.

"This conviction appears to be a first successfully prosecuted case, in the Western Cape, in terms of contravening - Sec 17(1) Act 12/2004 - Acquisition of private interest in contract, agreement or investment of public body. We hope that it will serve as a deterrent to others in privileged positions that they cannot abuse the state resource and get away with it." He said.