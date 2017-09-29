South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Appoints Members of Judicial Service Commission

press release

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section of 178 (1) (e) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, appointed Advocate Jennifer Cane SC and Advocate Daluxolo Mpofu SC as members of the Judicial Service Commission with immediate effect.

Advocate Jennifer Cane SC and Advocate Daluxolo Mpofu SC were nominated by the General Council of the Bar of South Africa to represent the advocates' profession in the JSC.

President Zuma has congratulated Adv Cane and Adv Mpofu and wished them all the best in their new responsibilities of advancing the country's constitutional democracy.

Issued by: The Presidency