South Africa: Stop Firearm Violence Campaign At Glebelands Hostel

Umlazi SAPS members who are passionate about the community they serve embark on a crime awareness campaign "STOP FIREARM VIOLENCE" at Glebelands Hostel. The Police members went from door to door, visiting all residents who were home during the course of the day. The aim of the campaign was to sensitize the community with regards to effects of firearm violence and why they should report illegal firearms to police.

Informational material with regards to firearm violence were handed out to all the residents. Residents that were not at home received a brochure under their door. The community was encouraged to use the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, to report any illegal possession of firearms or illegal use of firearms. The residents were also reminded that when they use the crime stop number they may remain anonymous when reporting crime.

Police had the privilege to talk to residents who were at their homes face to face, addressing their personal concerns and encourage them to work with police in order to reduce crime at the hostel. Residents were very receptive, friendly and welcoming and happy to see the police members visiting Glebelands hostel.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Umlazi SAPS initiative in combatting crime at the Glebelands hostel. "It is very encouraging to see members of Umlazi SAPS interacting regularly with residents of the Glebelands Hostel and we are hopeful that these initiatives bode well for our crime fighting efforts," he said.