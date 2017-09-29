East Africa: Google Celebrated 19th Birthday With 19 Surprises On Its Doodle

Google celebrated 19th birthday with a 19-surprise spinner that takes players back to its most memorable Doodle games on its Doodle.

Journey of Surprises

One has to spin the wheel to play the interactive browser games from the past 19 years.Google launched a brand new search game is the Snake Game among the other 18.

"They say life is full of surprises, and Google's history is chock-full of them. In fact, we wouldn't be here without them," read a statement from the company.

The company was started in 1997 where one of Google's co-founders, Larry Page, had just arrived at Stanford University to pursue his P.h.D in computer science. Of all the students on campus, Google's other co-founder, Sergey Brin, was randomly assigned to show Page around. This chance encounter was the happy surprise that started it all.

two came together with a common goal in mind: to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, a mantra that would go on to become Google's mission statement. The two hunkered down in a garage - Google's first office - and got to work, the statement added.