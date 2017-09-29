East Africa: Sophos Server Protection Now Available for Microsoft Azure

Sophos has announced that Sophos Server Protection is now available for Microsoft Azure-a cloud computing service created by Microsoft for building, testing, deploying, and managing applications and services through a global network of Microsoft-managed data centers.

When used with Sophos XG Firewall on Azure, Sophos Synchronized Security technology will coordinate defenses against cyber threats attacking multiple vectors, including Virtual Machines (VMs) running in Azure.

Sophos also announced that it has expanded its Partner Program to now offer training, certification and financial incentives that will help channel partners support customers using or migrating to the public cloud.

Sophos is the first next-gen security vendor to introduce a program specifically designed to help partners address this revenue growth opportunity and make the purchase of its products in Microsoft's Azure or Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplaces channel-friendly.

According to Gartner, Inc., the worldwide public cloud services market is projected to grow 18 percent in 2017 and is expected to reach $383.3 billion by 2020.

"Partners see a big opportunity to help customers secure their public cloud deployments and they want to continue to receive the same benefits that they get through traditional sales models set up with their vendor partner programs. Sophos is paving the way for this to happen and created a new program that delivers the same type of partner program benefits to partners selling Sophos solutions into public cloud deployments," said Kendra Krause, vice president of global channel, Sophos.

He further added, "As customers increasingly adopt cloud computing - either all-at-once or methodically over time - partners need a strategic business model that includes innovative security technology, reliable vendor training and support, and financial incentives. As a channel-only company, Sophos is committed to accelerating partner success and revenue growth with cloud security. This is a great opportunity for partners to become specialized as Sophos Cloud Security Providers and benefit from today's growing billion dollar cloud marketplace."

As Sophos Cloud Security Providers, partners will be able to build-up their technical expertise to better recommend how customers evolve to cloud deployments with the right security products. While Microsoft and Amazon manage security for their respective cloud infrastructures, businesses are expected to secure what they bring to cloud.

By working with Sophos, partners can play an important advisory role on what customers need whether they are newly migrating, are all-in or have a hybrid scenario. Sophos will also work with partners to maximize Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) or Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) purchasing and deployment options for their customers.

Benefits as a Sophos Cloud Security Provider include:

Increased partner margin through rebates when customers buy Sophos products that are available on Azure and AWS cloud marketplaces

Revenue from BYOL deals that apply in the cloud environment

Sales and pipeline lead generation from Sophos free product trials and PAYG testing

Training and support from Sophos Security Architects who specialize in cloud security and migration

Certification as a Sophos Cloud Security Provider, which is available in two tiers: Professional level for partners who focus on consulting and selling services and Expert level for those who also have deployment services for customers

haring for partners certified at the Expert level, due to their ability to provide pre- and post-sales support as customers deploy, run and manage applications in Azure or AWS.