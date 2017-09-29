South Africa: Could Common 'Fake News' Be Traditional Media's Canary in the Coal Mine?

analysis

When referring to "fake news", there is a strong argument for stopping using the label "news" at all given the implied endorsement the word gives the content. However, instead of closing ranks and distancing themselves from the phenomenon, traditional media could interrogate the content of common or garden "fake news" to find out why it so often appeals to readers.

"Fake news", possibly the most ironic of all the oxymorons, has definitely achieved the status of a thing. It graduated into the Associated Press Stylebook in May 2017, and a Google search throws up almost 160-million results. And 26-million of these are news items: so fake news is now also real news.

Today, the phrase is a put-down in an argument, a way to dismiss something you don't agree with, and, sometimes, almost indistinguishable from real, or true, news. And, so far, efforts to combat its spread have had, at best, limited success.

For the purpose of this article, and the research I am doing, let's set aside fake news that is obviously propaganda for the moment. The type of politically motivated stuff spread in the run up to the US elections last year, and, closer to home, paid Twitter...