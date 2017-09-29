South Africa: Limpopo On Service Delivery in the Province

press release

The Executive Council met on the 27th September 2017 to discuss a wide range of issues pertinent to delivery of services to the citizens of the province. This meeting comes less than a week after a succesful investment trip to Europe. The following are highlights of discussions and decisions taken:

Provision of Financial Support to Limpopo PSL Teams:

In line with established practise from other provinces regarding support of professional teams playing their trade in the PSL, the Executive Council has approved that the Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA) should, with the support of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, negotiate and enter into a formal agreement (MOU) with the two Football Clubs of Baroka F.C and Polokwane City F.C.

LTA will roll out the support to these two teams utilising funds from their current budget. In the event of a shortfall, Treasury will consider making additional funds available.

Education Turnaround Strategy:

The Department has developed a new strategy (The Ten Point Plan on LTSM) to ensure timeous delivery of LTSM for the next Academic Year (2018).

There has been significant increase in the enrolment and improved attendance and retention in Limpopo schools in the 2017 academic year, resulting in the need for an increase in the provision of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

The Province has registered an increase in the participation rate in Maths and Science subjects during the 2016 National Senior Certificate (NSC) and recorded an increase in the pass rate compared to 2015.

Establishment of Agri-Parks:

Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (LDARD), Department of Rural Development and Land Reform (DRDLR) and District Municipalities are working together on the implementation of the Agri-parks programme in each of the five District Municipalities.

Agri-parks have been adopted as a model for the revitalisation of agriculture and agro-processing value chain, as one of the nine-point plan to grow the economy and create jobs, also as envisioned by the NDP, Limpopo Development Plan (LDP) and the New Growth Path (NGP) on integrated and inclusive rural economy.

Provincial Infrastructure Performance:

Provincial Departments reported a total of 13,552 infrastructure projects out of which 12,524 are housing units. The physical status of the projects is as follows:

i. Projects completed : 2,458 (18.1%);

ii. Projects under construction: 9,493 (70.1%); and

iii. Projects at pre-construction stage: 1,611 (11.8%);

Stabilisation of LIM345 Municipality:

The Vuwani Regional Office has been opened with effect from 07 September 2017, and the Community Development Workers are currently manning the offices on daily basis.

The Interim Project Manager from COGHSTA reports to the municipal offices three times a week and the District Municipality provides cleaning services at the office.

Various departments are rendering services as follows:

a) Department of Transport: The Traffic Office has been opened and various services are rendered. Preparations of the facility for driver testing are at an advanced stage.

b) LEDET: Appointment of service provider has been concluded and the service provider has commenced with the appointment of workers to render the service.

c) DPWRI: The department continues to render services on a need basis. There were however acts on intimidation of staff on 26 September 2017 as they were offloading concrete to fill potholes.

Update on the Implementation of PEGAC Resolutions:

The Premier's Employment Growth Advisory Council (PEGAC) met on the 22nd June 2017 and resolved as follows:

a) That Private sector investment is required for the Musina/Makhado Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and that all sector departments are expected to avail budgets to focus on prioritised sector contributions.

b) That in order to mitigate on water shortages and to promote the efficient usage of water, the province should consider encouraging farmers to use Micro-Irrigation-Systems;

c) That the finalisation of the Provincial Youth Strategy to address socio-economic issues affecting young people be expedited;

d) That the Provincial Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) Advisory Council be established;

e) That the establishment of a secure, shared, affordable Open Access Broadband Infrastructure and Science and Technology Park projects be implemented and effectively monitored; and

f) That LEDET should conduct a study/survey on Rural and Township Economies across Limpopo.

Investment trip to Europe:

SPAIN LEG

Limpopo Province is the leading province in the Sub Tropical Fruit Production. Sub tropical fruit orchards cover at least 204 square kilometres and employs at least 8 200 people. Fresh fruit exports contribute to foreign exchange earnings in the country. LEDA, working with the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are expanding the primary production in this sector to double the size of its current capacity in order to increase levels of exports and inputs into food processing. Spain is a serious global competitor in agriculture, especially in citrus production. Our entry in the Spanish agricultural market is through the expansion of our niche agricultural competitiveness in which Spain is less dominant in order to enhance market opportunities for the expanding sub-tropical fruit production, especially, avocadoes and macadamia nuts. The aim is to increase exports by at least R500 million in the next three years. Relationships have been built and next month, some Limpopo farmers will be visiting Spain for marketing of their products under the leadership of the provincial government.

FRANCE

Limpopo Economic Development Agency is building the Information, Communication and Technology Sector in order to enhance production efficiencies, expand access to information by people across the whole province and to create opportunities for youth development in the field of ICT. The Transport, Storage and Communication sector contributes R13.1 billion to the Gross Domestic Product of the Province (4.8%). This sector must at contribute at least 6% of the Gross Domestic Product of Limpopo, expand access to knowledge in rural areas and bring the talent of our young citizens into manifestation. University of Rennes in France - one of the leading universities in the area of ICT - has agreed to partner with the Limpopo Connexion (a subsidiary of LEDA which is in the process of rolling out Broadband in the province) and University of Limpopo in building of knowledge economy in the province. This breakthrough enhances the potential success of the Innovation Hub project which is being developed by the Limpopo Connexion.

CHINA

The implementation of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone is gaining momentum. The Musina-Makhado SEZ has committed foreign direct investment of R40 billion and will employ no less than 19 000 jobs of which 12 000 will be metallurgists. On the 19th September 2017 the SEZ Operator Permit was presented to Shenzen Hoimor at the BRICS Exhibition held in Xiamen. With this milestone the implementation of the SEZ is gathering pace.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier