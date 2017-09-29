29 September 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Six Suspects Behind Bars for Vigilantism

Pinetown detectives arrested six suspects aged between 20 and 63 for the murder of a 27-year-old victim in Wyebank near Pinetown. It is alleged that on Wednesday 27 September at about 21:00 the victim was at his residence in Canna Crescent, Wyebank when a group of people came to fetch him. The victim was accused of theft and was assaulted with sjamboks and was later rescued by the members of his family who rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case of murder was registered at Pinetown police station for investigation. The arrested suspects will be charged for murder and are expected to appear in court soon.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner has condemned the act of vigilantism and appealed to the community not to take the law into their own hands. Any person who has any information to share must contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

