Zimbabwe's rising solutions technocrat, Clive Nyapokoto of Shift Organics has scooped the Excellence Award at the ongoing International Telecommunications Union (ITU 2017) Conference in Busani, South Korea.

The ITU Telecom World Awards are open to all sponsors and exhibitors present at ITU Telecom World 2017.

Nyapokoto has been honored with the Recognition of Excellence Certificate for the best innovative exhibitor at the ITU Telecom Word 2017 Awards.

He was part of the Zimbabwean delegation led by Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Supa Mandiwanzira and Gift Machengete, the Director General for the Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

The ITU Excellency Award is the second international prestigious award for Nyapokoto after scooping the Energy Globe National Award 2016 in South Africa last year.

His startup, Shift Organics has been trailblazing both on international and domestic scenes, receiving recognition at various competitions.

Clive Nyapokoto poses for a photo with his Excellent Award in Busani, South Korea

Clive is a final year Software Engineering student at the Harare Institute of Technology where he began his journey of integrating technology with various agricultural models to develop smart farming systems.

His passion to develop practical solutions to enhance food production in Zimbabwe gave birth to Shift Organics in 2013, a startup which will go on to scoop several awards for him and receiving higher recognition across the globe.

Under his startup, Clive has managed has managed to develop a smart integrated organic farming system called the V.A system Vermi-Aquaponics). It combines vermiculture, aquaponics, small livestock and Information Communication Technology (ICT).

The system utilizes animal waste in the provision of nutrients for the plants and Information Communication Technology is used to remotely monitor and manage the system through any internet enabled device.

Nyapokoto got assistance from paNhari in November 2014 which enabled him to upscale his project from a prototype to a large system which is currently work in progress in Marondera, Svosve communal lands.

He has also implemented the same project in Mbare, Chegutu and Merewa.

In July 2015 the system was among some of the top 40 innovations in Zimbabwe at the innovation baraza.

In December 2015 the system was selected in the top 16 of agro- based innovation by the Idugu Institute.

In April 2016 the Project was chosen to be part of the Zimbabwe social entrepreneurship boot camp a program being funded by the United States embassy for 6 months of intensive training on how to run social enterprises in Zimbabwe.