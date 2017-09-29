29 September 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco, Denmark Discuss Means to Strengthen Cooperation

Rabat — Moroccan Justice minister, Mohamed Aujjar, held, on Thursday in Rabat, talks with Danish Foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, on means to promote bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Aujjar said the two parties reviewed bilateral cooperation between Morocco and Denmark in different areas, notably the independence of justice and human rights.

He told the press that the meeting was an opportunity to examine means to take advantage of the Danish experience in various fields, which contributed to the country's development at all levels.

For his part, Samuelsen commended the excellence of ties between the two countries, as well as the quality and potential of their cooperation in different sectors, stressing the importance for Morocco and Denmark to work in close cooperation in order to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He also highlighted the promising prospects for the development of these relations in several areas.

