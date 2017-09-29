Morocco: Australia, Morocco Share Values of Cultural Diversity & Tolerance - Minister

Canberra — Morocco and Australia share the values of cultural diversity, tolerance and coexistence, Australian Capital Territory's (ACT) minister for Multicultural affairs, Rachel Stephen-Smith, said.

"The two countries share the values of cultural diversity, tolerance and coexistence," she told MAP on the occasion of the visit paid by Moroccan female elected officials to Australia.

The minister also highlighted the excellent relations between Morocco and Australia, two countries that established diplomatic ties 40 years ago, recalling the recent opening of Australia's embassy in Rabat.

The opening of the embassy in Morocco shows that the Australian government seeks to strengthen its relations with Morocco and promote political exchanges between the two countries, she pointed out.

The minister also called for the promotion of mutual understanding between peoples through the intensification of exchanges, including student and academic exchange.

Commenting her meeting with the Moroccan delegation, Stephen-Smith said that this was an opportunity to exchange experiences on the management of local affairs and to discuss several issues of common interest relating to environment, smart cities, transportation and tourism.

In this regard, she lauded the Kingdom's efforts aimed at ensuring women's fair access to political spheres.

The ACT minister also hailed Morocco's participation in the 21st edition of Canberra's National Multicultural Festival.

Morocco's pavilion at the festival enabled visitors to discover the know-how and the ingenuity of Moroccan craftsmen.

The working visit of Moroccan female elected officials to Australia aims at benefiting from the local experience in the management of local affairs and promoting the exchange of experiences in this area between the two countries.

This visit will strengthen the capacity of Moroccan elected officials by making them benefit from the Australian experience in the management of local affairs, Morocco's ambassador to Australia, Karim Medrek, said.

It is also part of a partnership with the Australian government to consolidate cooperation between the two countries in several areas, he pointed out, adding that next year will be marked by several visits of Australian officials to Morocco and the signing of twinning agreements between Moroccan and Australian cities.