Egypt: Finance Minister Discusses With French Ambassador Investments in Egypt

French Ambassador to Egypt Stefan Roumtier on Thursday 28/09/2017 received Finance Minister Amr el Garhy.

The meeting was attended by a group of French businessmen in Egypt, the French Embassy in Cairo said in a statement.

Around 160 French companies are operating in Egypt with investments worth more than €4 billion, the statement added.

During the meeting, Garhy briefed the French envoy on the economic reforms in Egypt.

Roumtier, for his part, stressed his country's support for the economic reforms adopted by the Egyptian government.