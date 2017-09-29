Egypt: IMF - Completing Economic Reforms Necessary for Restoring Investor Confidence in Egypt

IMF mission chief for Egypt Subir Lall said Thursday 28/09/2017 that completing the economic reforms in Egypt was necessary for restoring the investor confidence.

"Resolute implementation of the policy package under the program was seen as essential to restore investor confidence, reduce inflation to single digits by the end of the program, rebuild international reserves, strengthen public finances and encourage private-sector-led growth," Lall said in a press conference the IMF posted its details on its website.

"In terms of the key components of the program, liberalization of the foreign exchange rate and floatation of the currency was seen as necessary to alleviate chronic foreign exchange shortages and restore competitiveness."

"The policy package also included reducing fiscal deficits to put public debt on a firmly downward path. To mitigate the impact of this reform on the poor, the authorities aim to use part of the fiscal savings to strengthen social safety nets. It also included structural reforms to address deep-seated impediments to growth and job creation, and to create an enabling environment for private sector development," he added.

"While we expected GDP growth of about 3.5 percent during fiscal year 2016/17, it came in at 4.2 percent. Looking a bit deeper at the quarterly growth profile, it was 3.5 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal year and ended the fiscal year at 5 percent. This seems clear evidence that activity has "strengthened over the past year, and the drivers of this growth were manufacturing, construction, retail trade, transport and communication. So that suggests that broad-based growth is taking hold."

"Regarding foreign exchange markets and its liberalization, with the liberalization of this market the parallel market for foreign exchange has been eliminated and the foreign exchange shortages have disappeared. Foreign exchange can be acquired freely in the market at the market rate," he added.

At the same time we have seen a sharp increase in foreign exchange reserves, reflecting the inflows of capital as confidence was restored, as well as the increase in exports and the decline in imports which were a direct consequence of a more competitive exchange rate.

Some of the fiscal savings have been utilized by the authorities to expand social spending to support the less well-off. Expanded cash transfers including through the Takaful and Karama programs and the expansion to more households will ensure that the funds are reaching those who need it the most.

"We expect inflation to continue on a disinflationary path given the appropriately strong and credible policy stance of the Central Bank of Egypt. This would lead inflation to decline to slightly above 10 percent by the end of the current fiscal year, so by June 2018, and then to single digits by 2019," he added.

"The investment law that was passed recently, the bankruptcy law which modernizes the framework along the lines of international practice, these are all measures that can help improve the investment climate, as well as the licensing law, which makes it much easier to set-up new businesses; and the time taken to set-up new businesses is aimed to, and is expected to shrink dramatically from what it used to be, over 600 days to acquire license to around 30 days, which would be in line with best practices."