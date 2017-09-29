Egypt, Jordan Discuss Military Cooperation

Jordanian Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mahmoud Abdel Halim Freihat discussed on Thursday 28/09/2017 with Egyptian Director of Nasser Military Academy Safwat Sadek and his accompanying delegation the latest regional and international developments.
During the meeting, that was attended also by the Egyptian military attache in Jordan, Freihat discussed cooperation and coordination spheres between the armed forces of both countries over a number of issues of mutual concern, according to a statement by the General Command of Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.