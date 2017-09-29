Egypt: International Quartet Lauds Egypt's Efforts to Acheive Palestinian Reconciliation

The international quartet comprising Russia, the US, the EU and the UN welcomed efforts exerted by Egypt to create suitable conditions for the Palestinian Authority to assume its responsibilities in Gaza.

In a joint statement, envoys of the International Quartet for Middle East Peace on Thursday 28/09/2017 expressed readiness to engage with Israel and the Palestinian Authority in support of the peace process.

They urged Fatah and Hamas movements to take concrete steps to reunite the Gaza Strip and the West Bank under the legitimate Palestinian Authority.

This will facilitate lifting the closure of crossings while addressing Israel's legitimate security concerns and unlock international support for Gaza's growth, stability and prosperity, which is critical for efforts to reach lasting peace, the statement added.