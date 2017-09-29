29 September 2017

Egyptian Diplomat Attends Conference On Illegal Migration Combat

Egypt's Assistant Foreign Minister for migration, refugees and human trafficking combat Mohamed Ghoneim has said the regional consultative meeting on international illegal migration in the Arab region is one of the important regional events to draw up a mechanism for combating illegal migration.

In statements to MENA correspondent in Beirut on Thursday 28/09/2017, the diplomat said the meeting is an extension of the high-level meeting held in September 2016 in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the sidelines of UN General Assembly meetings.

Ghoneim said the aim of the meeting was to stress the awareness of states and civil society organizations about the risks of illegal migration.

He said the conference participants had called for providing information and data about the refugees and illegal migrants while finding job opportunities to curb illegal migration and prevent regional tensions.

