29 September 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Tourism Minister Wraps Up Visit to France

Tourism Minister Yehia Rashed on Thursday 28/09/2017 wrapped up his visit to Paris after he took part in Top Resa 2017, an international travel and tourism trade fair which kicked off on Tuesday.

During his visit to the French capital, Rashed met the head of the French Foreign Ministry's Crisis Center (CDC), head of Egyptian-French Friendship Group of the French Senate Catherine Morin-Desailly, and President of the Egyptian-French Friendship Group MP Philippe Folliot.

Egypt's Ambassador in Paris Ehab Badawi, Vice President of the French Travel Agents Congress Richard Soubielle and a number of French tour operators took part in the event.

