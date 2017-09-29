29 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Leaders of Vision Needed to Save SA From Financial Vortex

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By David Harrison

Just over a decade ago, a senior official at national Treasury told me that government was "awash with money". Not any more. Cost-cutting is the order of the day. Things are only going to get tighter after the medium-term budget policy statement on 25 October. We will all feel sick to the pit of our stomachs when the Finance Minister reveals the true extent of the hole in our national finances.

We're in a vicious cycle. There is no new money to bridge the obvious gaps in the human capital pipeline that would grow the economy. In other words, no money to deal with the half of our children who never get to pre-school, then lose hope by Grade 4, and eventually drop out of school and fail to find work. Consequently, there's no way to grow the pool of skilled labour and thus no way to substantially expand the tax base. At best, we will generate 600,000 jobs - through job creation and replacement of retiring workers - for the million young people leaving school each year. Actually, it's worse than a vicious cycle. It's a vortex that will suck South Africa deeper and deeper into a pit. Unless......

South Africa

Govt Approves Transfer of Funds to Assist National Carrier

Government has approved the transfer of funds from the National Revenue Fund to SAA to allow the airline to address the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.