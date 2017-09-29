South Africa: Leaders of Vision Needed to Save SA From Financial Vortex

analysis

Just over a decade ago, a senior official at national Treasury told me that government was "awash with money". Not any more. Cost-cutting is the order of the day. Things are only going to get tighter after the medium-term budget policy statement on 25 October. We will all feel sick to the pit of our stomachs when the Finance Minister reveals the true extent of the hole in our national finances.

We're in a vicious cycle. There is no new money to bridge the obvious gaps in the human capital pipeline that would grow the economy. In other words, no money to deal with the half of our children who never get to pre-school, then lose hope by Grade 4, and eventually drop out of school and fail to find work. Consequently, there's no way to grow the pool of skilled labour and thus no way to substantially expand the tax base. At best, we will generate 600,000 jobs - through job creation and replacement of retiring workers - for the million young people leaving school each year. Actually, it's worse than a vicious cycle. It's a vortex that will suck South Africa deeper and deeper into a pit. Unless......