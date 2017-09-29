Liberia: Bad Roads Impede Businesses

Road network and connectivity have become one of the most challenging issues for people especially women in rural Liberia. The roads, which are essential for development, livelihood and boosting economy of Liberia, still pose a major challenge to commuters and business people.

Grand Bassa County is among some of the counties in Liberia that is experiencing this nightmare, which has stalled development and slow trade. Prices of goods continue to increase as the economy of Liberia experiences a drop in growth. The pinch is being felt by business people, many of whom are women, single parents and widows in several of the markets in Buchannan, Grand Bassa.

Speaking in an interview with some women at the Red-light market in Buchannan at the Monrovia parking station, they expressed dissatisfaction over the appalling road conditions and the continuous rise in the prices of commodities on the market.

According to them, the survivability of their children depends on the business, adding "if things do not improve, their children will be out of school in the coming years."

For Mamie Garmondeh, 40, who is a resident of district number #5 in Grand Bassa County, life has become unbearable for her and five children due to the decline in business activities.

According to the World Report for Economic Prospect for 2017, growth in sub-Sahara Africa is forecast to pick up to 2.6% in 2017and to 3.2% in 2018. Per capital output is projected to shrink by 0.1% in 2017 and to increase to a modest 0.7% growth space over 2018 to 2019, the report indicated.

Predicated upon this, the report revealed that growth will be insufficient to achieve poverty reduction goals in several regions particularly if constraints to more vigorous growth persist.

According to Mamie, it is difficult to travel to various towns and villages during this raining season to get crops to market. "The roads are spoiled totally and for you to even get to one town for goods in the market it is hard, so when people risk their lives and bring it, the price goes up", she explained.

The situation is also being experienced by Oretha Isaac, 38, who sells 'dry goods'. Oretha feels that the term "global economic crisis" is a scam by government to allow citizens suffer and those in government enjoy. Consistent with the global economic crisis, Liberia's Domestic Product Annual Growth Rate is expected to be 3.90% by the end of this quarter.

According to the Trading Economics global macro models and analysts' expectations, Liberia's GDP Annual Growth Rate is projected to trend around 3.87% in 2020,

She argues that Liberia needs leaders, who understand the people's problem. Oretha stated that roads will only be improved if their leaders are sincere in developing the country.

"Go to neighboring countries and see how the people are doing good things for their people; but it is only in Liberia that we have riches yet we are poor", she emphasized.

Currently in Liberia, the exchange rate at various places stands at 122 Liberian dollars to one United States dollar. Most commodities are sold in United States dollars and huge portion of the population use Liberian dollars for transaction, thus making it difficult to transact.