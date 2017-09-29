Liberia: 'Work of Detractors'

The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles B. Coffey has described recent media report linking the union to corruption a work of detractors.

It has been reported that the PUL wants to award a contract for the construction of its headquarters project outside the Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) process.

Mr. Coffey told a news conference on Thursday, September 28, 2017 that the PUL has not awarded any contract for the construction of its headquarters as is being reported in some quarters.

"We are yet to reach any agreement with anyone. The process is on-going. The PPCC process will be followed and the legal things will be done," the PUL President emphasized.

He said the allegation is being made by some individuals who failed to do what his leadership is achieving.

Mr. Coffey cautioned members of the Union to remain focus, because the plan and decision for the construction of their headquarters in Sinkor is irreversible.

He clarified that PUL will not receive a dime of the US$300, 000 allotted in the national budget for the union.

"It is not coming in the coffer of the PUL; the PUL will not take delivery of any funding, we have asked government that whosoever contractor that will be qualified to do the project, should work with Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) to build our headquarters," he noted.

On the dismissal of the head of Liberia Media Center (LMC), Atty. Lamii Kpargo, Coffey said the PUL owns the LMC.

According to him, he has document to establish that the LMC is the property of the PUL and said "as soon as you win as president of the PUL, you assume leadership as chairman of the board of directors of the LMC.

He promised to restructure LMC's board, because according to him, the board has overstayed.

Coffey indicated that his leadership will do all it can to make the LMC functional again, if it must do most of the union's works.

He stressed the need for members of the union to unite, and desist from tearing each other apart.

The PUL President said the union has a lot of things to do including seeking the welfare of its members.

"See our colleague is sick; we don't have money to help him seek foreign medication. We have to unite as one group tearing each other apart will do us no good," he said.

He spoke about his visit to the United States and said there were discussions on the welfare of Liberian journalists, who he said are having difficult economic challenges.