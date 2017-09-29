Liberia: Local Bahá'is Gears Up

With less than a month to the 200th bicentennial celebration of the Birth of Bahá'u'lláh, the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'is of Liberia has called on Local Spiritual Assemblies across the country, Bahá'i families and isolated friends to begin planning for their respective event between now and 22 October 2017.

The Bahá'i Faith is the world's fastest growing religion established in every country and territory across the globe with close to 7 million believers. It is an independent world religion that teaches the oneness of God, the oneness of religion and the oneness of mankind.

Its founder, Bahá'u'lláh (The Glory of God), was born in Persia; modern day Iran in 1817 and declared Himself to the world in 1863 as the promised Manifestation for all religions and peoples of the earth. Here in Liberia, the Bahá'i National Spiritual Assembly was established since 1975.

The National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahá'is of Liberia in a press release issued in Monrovia on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, encouraged friends and everyone to investigate the healing message of Bahá'u'lláh for all mankind.

"Bahá'u'lláh, the founder of the Bahá'i Faith has brought teachings to unify the whole world; teachings that address the current situation of the world's countless challenging problems," said by the head of secretariat.

"Bahá'is are using the teachings of Bahá'u'lláh to offer service in communities they reside in through moral and spiritual educational programs for children, spiritual empowerment of adolescence girls and boys through mentorship and collective community worship for youth and adults," the release furthered.

The Bahá'is Faith came to Liberia in the early 1950s and has taking root in all fifteen counties before the civil war through its popular radio programs (Radio Bahá'i) and community engagements.

Today, Bahá'is in most of these counties are very active, spreading the teachings of Bahá'u'lláh through religious and social activities and are all planning to host guests as they celebrate the 200th birth anniversary of Bahá'u'lláh, founder of The Bahá'i Faith in accordance with guidance from the Universal House of Justice (The Bahá'i World Center) on Mount Carmel, in Haifa, Israel.