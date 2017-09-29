Liberia: 'The Power of Choice - Vote Consciously'!

opinion

Let me incept by giving the semantic of the word CHOICE before we can expatiate on such an absorbing topic in an appropriate time as the political atmosphere Continues to permeate the entire country while we witness political rallies, matches, listen to voices of purported messiahs calming they are our redeemers as we draw few weeks to elections.

So, what is choice? The American English Dictionary defined choice - as an OPPORTUNITY to choose or select something or someone. I deliberately capitalized the word "opportunity" in the semantic of the word choice for detail and clearer understanding that is necessary and relative to our topic.

Now, let's get the meaning of the word opportunity. Opportunity - is an occasion or situation that makes it possible of what you want or have to do. So, if CHOICE is the opportunity to choose or select something or someone and opportunity is an occasion or situation that makes it possible what you want or have to do, then I will logically say that certain choices do not come regularly, but an opportune time.

There is an Ancient Greek word called "Kairos" which is referred to time, but not the time measure by a chronometer; like an extremely accurate clock or other timepiece. KAIROS - is defined as the right, critical or opportune moment for decision or action.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 is our "Kairos" (an opportune time) to make the right choice in making Liberia better again, an opportune time to choose rightly in taking Liberia among the most poorest countries in the world with all its God blessed natural resources to at least a middle class income country, to choose the right leaders that will provide jobs for the massive unemployed citizens, to choose the government that will employ a fairness in our Justice System without inference or manipulation and many more that I cannot enumerate for now.

Liberia is at a pivotal moment; the choice that we will make on October 10, 2017 will put the nation on the right trajectory of progressiveness or continue to move in backward position. Your vote becomes your choice that is so powerful in determining the fate of Liberia for the next six to twelve years.

There are 3Cs of life: Choice, Chance, and Change.

√ You must make a CHOICE

√ To take a CHANCE

√ Or your life will never CHANGE

So, what is the essence of making the right choice in these elections?

The simplistic answer is to save ourselves from the future consequences or bad outcomes that are associated with making wrong choice or not making a choice. When you do not make a choice in these elections, others will make that choice for you. So, be ready to live with those consequences, if the choice made is WRONG!

Casting our votes in the ballot boxes is like "a choice of deposits in a saving account for our next six years of withdrawals". When we vote wrongly, we are depositing into a saving account that will make our withdrawals disappointing. Favourably, if we vote rightly, we are depositing into a saving account that will make our withdrawals fruitful, possible and timely.

As I conclude, let me caution you, "don't mortgage Liberia's future in the hands of oppressors, profligate individuals and narcissists for the little handouts you will receive today and suffer the consequences thereof for years!