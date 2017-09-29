Liberia: Police Confirms Death of Suspect

Photo: Justice for All Nigeria

An officer waits at a court.

The Liberia National Police has confirmed the death of suspect Papa Morris at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital after he fell sick in police cell on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 and rushed at the government's medical facility.

According to the Police, suspect Morris was pronounced dead upon arrival at JFK by doctors.

Suspect Morris believed to be in his early twenties, was undergoing police probe for allegedly robbing a woman identified as Hawa Baryou on Capital Bye-Pass on September 23, 2017.

According to a release issued Thursday, the LNP said it has made contact with the family of the late Papa Morris.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman said a critical incident team has been set up to review the Standard Operation Procedures relative to care and detention of suspects and thereafter ensure its adherence.