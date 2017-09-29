Liberia: 'There Were Rumors of Solicitation'

The President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), Charles B. Coffey has insinuated that the Deepening Democracy Coalition (DDC), convener of the 2017 presidential debates, solicited money from politicians for their participation in the debates.

The PUL recently pulled out of the DDC following the conduct of the first presidential debate in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

PUL President Coffey told a news conference on Thursday, September 28, 2017 that the union pulled out of the DDC for various reasons, including rumors that the DDC was solicitation money from some politicians.

Coffey said he never wanted to be part of a group that was soliciting money from politicians for the participation in the presidential debate.

He said the PUL is a reputable institution and it would be wrong for it to be associated with the solicitation of money from politicians.

Coffey said he would be questioned by members of the union for being part of the DDC with such widespread rumors.

Presidential candidate, Simeon Freeman alleged that members of the DDC solicited US$10, 000 from him to participate in the presidential debate.

He indicated that the PUL also pulled out because of lack of accountability and collaboration from other members of the DDC.

Coffey said prior to pulling out of the DDC, he communicated twice with Atty. Lamii Kpargoi, Coordinator of the DDC, asking for an audience with him on some reservations the union had about the presidential debate.