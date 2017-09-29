Liberia: Unimil to Airlift Electoral Materials

Photo: UNMIL

Peacekeepers from the UN Mission on patrol in Liberia.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has disclosed that the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) has agreed to airlift electoral materials to hard-to-reach counties.

NEC Chairman Jerome Korkoya identified the counties as Gbarpolu, Lofa, Nimba, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Maryland and River Gee.

Chairman Korkoya made the disclosure Wednesday at the NEC weekly press conference held at the commission's headquarters in Sinkor.

He stated that the Commission is grateful to UNMIL for its kind and timely intervention.

He pointed out that the commission also grateful to the Government of Japan and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) for supporting the deployment of election security officers.

Chairman Korkoya stressed that non-sensitive materials are in progress under escort and protection of state security, including the joint national security agencies.

Meanwhile, Korkoya has disclosed that sensitive electoral materials will be delivered by road to Bomi from October 2-3; Upper and Lower Bong from October 2-3; Gbarpolu by helicopter from October 3-8; Grand Bassa by road from October 2-3; Grand Cape Mount by road from October 2-3; Grand Gedeh by helicopter from October 1-6 and Grand Kru by helicopter from October 3-5.

Upper Lofa by road from October 2-3; Lower Lofa by helicopter from October 4-7; Margibi by road from October 2-3; Maryland by helicopter from October 1-6; Montserrado by road from October 4-6; Upper Nimba by road from October 2-3; Lower Nimba by helicopter October 1-6; Rivercess by road October 1-6; River Gee by helicopter from October 1-6 and Sinoe by canoe from October 1-6.

He revealed also that NEC has received complaints of campaign violence from the Liberty Party against the Coalition for Democratic Change which occurred in Sanniquellie, Nimba County and complaints from the Liberty Party against the Mayor of Voinjama City, Lofa County, alleging unfair charges for campaign banners in the city.

NEC has referred the complaints to their independent hearing offices for investigation, Korkoya said.

He then reiterated the call for political parties and independent candidates to remain peaceful and steer clear of violence during this electioneering period.